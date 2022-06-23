What To Expect As Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Delivers An 1.36% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares were 4.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the HST share is $21.63, that puts it down -40.91 from that peak though still a striking 4.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.67. The company’s market capitalization is $11.54B, and the average trade volume was 9.28 million shares over the past three months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.23% in intraday trading to $15.35 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.61%, and it has moved by -15.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.33, which implies an increase of 31.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, HST is trading at a discount of -75.9% off the target high and -23.78% off the low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares have gone up 1.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 170.49% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 377.80% this quarter and then jump 182.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 98.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.40% per annum.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.58%, with the float percentage being 105.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 787 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 114.95 million shares (or 16.30% of all shares), a total value of $2.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.44 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 11.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 34.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $590.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.3 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $352.94 million.