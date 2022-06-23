What Should You Do With Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.17% or -$4.92. The 52-week high for the MTDR share is $67.78, that puts it down -39.12 from that peak though still a striking 49.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.76. The company’s market capitalization is $6.30B, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) registered a -9.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.17% in intraday trading to $48.72 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.64%, and it has moved by -3.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.18%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matador Resources Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares have gone up 40.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 158.12% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 181.40% this quarter and then jump 108.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $782.75 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $715.27 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $357.43 million and $390.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 119.00% and then jump by 83.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.80%. While earnings are projected to return 196.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Matador Resources Company is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Matador Resources Company insiders own 5.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.76%, with the float percentage being 99.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 451 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 15.21% of all shares), a total value of $952.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $437.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $110.89 million.