Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD): Is It Possible To Be Down -14.03% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.28% or -$2.73. The 52-week high for the WFRD share is $40.16, that puts it down -68.53 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 679.69K shares over the past three months.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WFRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) registered a -10.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.28% in intraday trading to $23.83 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.96%, and it has moved by -19.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.51%. The short interest in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.50, which implies an increase of 54.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, WFRD is trading at a discount of -164.37% off the target high and -80.44% off the low.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weatherford International plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weatherford International plc (WFRD) shares have gone up 0.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.39% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.00% this quarter and then jump 97.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $903 million and $945 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.90%. While earnings are projected to return 76.60% in 2022.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Weatherford International plc insiders own 7.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.77%, with the float percentage being 92.44%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.81 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $299.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.81 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $299.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 10.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $277.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $129.43 million.