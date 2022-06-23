We Just Learned Something New! After Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR)’s -9.22% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the BLDR share is $86.48, that puts it down -69.07 from that peak though still a striking 23.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.24. The company’s market capitalization is $8.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $51.15 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.22%, and it has moved by -17.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.58%. The short interest in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is 7.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Builders FirstSource Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares have gone down -33.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.51% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.20% this quarter and then drop -0.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.59 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.87 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.11 billion and $4.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.40% and then jump by 22.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 218.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.80% per annum.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 18 and July 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Builders FirstSource Inc. insiders own 1.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.49%, with the float percentage being 103.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 687 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.61 million shares (or 9.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.12 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $356.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.46 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $336.39 million.