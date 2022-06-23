The Time To Buy PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Is Now

During the last session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.34% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PWSC share is $36.56, that puts it down -205.43 from that peak though still a striking 11.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average trade volume was 472.37K shares over the past three months.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PWSC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) registered a 0.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.34% in intraday trading to $11.97 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.08%, and it has moved by -8.28% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.05, which implies an increase of 40.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.50 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, PWSC is trading at a discount of -133.92% off the target high and -29.49% off the low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) shares have gone down -30.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.63% against -3.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.22 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.91 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.34 million and $148.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.50% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.38%, with the float percentage being 81.71%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 75.41 million shares (or 38.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.33 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $236.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $20.65 million.