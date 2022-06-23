The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Stock Dropped -17.01% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.33% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the LEV share is $20.05, that puts it down -351.58 from that peak though still a striking 2.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $825.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 652.21K shares over the past three months.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) registered a -6.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.33% in intraday trading to $4.44 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -17.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.83%. The short interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is 9.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 53.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.95 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, LEV is trading at a discount of -215.32% off the target high and -56.53% off the low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lion Electric Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares have gone down -51.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.81% against 8.30.

While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2022.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

The Lion Electric Company insiders own 92.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.17%, with the float percentage being 90.78%. Power Corp of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 67.3 million shares (or 35.42% of all shares), a total value of $565.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $7.99 million.