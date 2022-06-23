The Future Belongs To Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares were 2.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the PTRA share is $18.40, that puts it down -226.82 from that peak though still a striking 21.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $5.63 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.84%, and it has moved by 0.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.58, which implies an increase of 25.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PTRA is trading at a discount of -77.62% off the target high and 11.19% off the low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Proterra Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares have gone down -33.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.76% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.50% this quarter and then jump 78.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.66 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -112.80% in 2022.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders own 2.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.99%, with the float percentage being 60.29%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.33 million shares (or 10.91% of all shares), a total value of $214.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.56 million shares, is of KPCB GGF Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $157.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.1 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $32.41 million.