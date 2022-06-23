The Current Price For Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s traded shares were 3.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.61% or -$2.26. The 52-week high for the MUR share is $45.79, that puts it down -43.45 from that peak though still a striking 42.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.44. The company’s market capitalization is $5.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. MUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.23.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) registered a -6.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.61% in intraday trading to $31.92 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.23%, and it has moved by -9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.68%. The short interest in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 9.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.29, which implies an increase of 36.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, MUR is trading at a discount of -113.03% off the target high and -19.05% off the low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Murphy Oil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares have gone up 31.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 345.74% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.50% this quarter and then jump 491.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $810.99 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $884.42 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.70%. While earnings are projected to return 93.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.07% per annum.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Murphy Oil Corporation is 0.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Murphy Oil Corporation insiders own 5.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.40%, with the float percentage being 88.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.17 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $604.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $704.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 12.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $436.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.17 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $109.0 million.