The $23.32 Is The Price At Which BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.87% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the BRP share is $45.36, that puts it down -94.51 from that peak though still a striking 26.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 611.98K shares over the past three months.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BRP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) registered a -2.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.87% in intraday trading to $23.32 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.87%, and it has moved by -0.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.81%. The short interest in BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is 1.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.33, which implies an increase of 25.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, BRP is trading at a discount of -62.95% off the target high and -11.49% off the low.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRP Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRP Group Inc. (BRP) shares have gone down -28.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.25% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.85 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $217.97 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -288.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.70% per annum.

BRP Dividends

BRP Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

BRP Group Inc. insiders own 18.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.16%, with the float percentage being 110.28%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $184.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $178.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRP Group Inc. (BRP) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 3.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 5.08% of the stock, which is worth about $108.33 million.