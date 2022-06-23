The $149.11 Is The Price At Which Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares were 2.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $149.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the ZS share is $376.11, that puts it down -152.24 from that peak though still a striking 16.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $125.12. The company’s market capitalization is $19.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $149.11 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.93%, and it has moved by 8.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.10%. The short interest in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 5.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $203.83, which implies an increase of 26.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $310.00 respectively. As a result, ZS is trading at a discount of -107.9% off the target high and -0.6% off the low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zscaler Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares have gone down -51.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.70% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $271.38 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $291.02 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.40%. While earnings are projected to return -117.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 54.39% per annum.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler Inc. insiders own 41.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.45%, with the float percentage being 79.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 939 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.54 million shares (or 5.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 billion in shares.

