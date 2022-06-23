TEVA’s -2.68% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $10.50, that puts it down -36.36 from that peak though still a striking 6.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.23. The company’s market capitalization is $8.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.46 million shares over the past three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $7.70 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by -9.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.73%. The short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 16.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares have gone down -4.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.88% against 4.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.29 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.96 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.45 billion and $4.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.70%. While earnings are projected to return 110.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.03%, with the float percentage being 46.73%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 614 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 132.35 million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.35 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 11.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 51.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $415.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50.02 million, or about 4.50% of the stock, which is worth about $400.64 million.