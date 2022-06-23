SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Is Decrease -40.38%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the STKL share is $12.85, that puts it down -76.51 from that peak though still a striking 42.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $772.34M, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $7.28 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.00%, and it has moved by 2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.38%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SunOpta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares have gone up 8.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 3.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $305.73 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $285.26 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.40%. While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.80% per annum.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.56%, with the float percentage being 77.04%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 19.07% of all shares), a total value of $144.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.83 million shares, is of Engaged Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $68.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $11.72 million.