Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Rose 12.48% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -26.66% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $14.85, that puts it down -131.67 from that peak though still a striking 12.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SLDP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $6.41 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.58%, and it has moved by -25.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 46.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SLDP is trading at a discount of -102.81% off the target high and -56.01% off the low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $900k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 119.50% in 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders own 30.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.71%, with the float percentage being 31.23%. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 2.88% of all shares), a total value of $43.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 73265.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54857.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.