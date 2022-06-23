Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Have Dropped -83.21% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares were 37.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.86% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SMFL share is $3.25, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 41.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) registered a 43.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.86% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.12%, and it has moved by -13.50% in 30 days. The short interest in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc. insiders own 40.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.47%, with the float percentage being 2.49%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 1.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70804.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $79300.0.