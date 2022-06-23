Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s Stock Is Down -81.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares were 4.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.98% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SYTA share is $9.68, that puts it down -554.05 from that peak though still a striking 39.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $23.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) registered a 12.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.98% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.50%, and it has moved by 35.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.48%. The short interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Siyata Mobile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares have gone down -53.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.60% against -13.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2022.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders own 4.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.44%, with the float percentage being 14.10%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37361.0 shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19350.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19543.0 market value.