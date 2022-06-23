Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)

During the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.66% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the PACK share is $42.97, that puts it down -470.65 from that peak though still a striking 7.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.99. The company’s market capitalization is $656.62M, and the average trade volume was 661.12K shares over the past three months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PACK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) registered a 6.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.66% in intraday trading to $7.53 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.80%, and it has moved by -35.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.20, which implies an increase of 64.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PACK is trading at a discount of -298.41% off the target high and -99.2% off the low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.26 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.25 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 88.40% in 2022.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.83%, with the float percentage being 106.07%. JS Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 38.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Soros Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $174.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Invesco Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $30.04 million.