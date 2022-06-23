One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX)

During the last session, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.74% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the VIRX share is $12.93, that puts it down -436.51 from that peak though still a striking 24.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $84.35M, and the average trade volume was 243.20K shares over the past three months.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VIRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) registered a -9.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.74% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.42%, and it has moved by 14.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 87.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, VIRX is trading at a discount of -1393.78% off the target high and -231.95% off the low.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viracta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) shares have gone down -36.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -162.00% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

VIRX Dividends

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s Major holders

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 39.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.93%, with the float percentage being 77.26%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $12.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $2.23 million.