Now Is The Time To Buy cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD)

During the last session, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.30% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $3.17, that puts it down -509.62 from that peak though still a striking 21.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $28.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 287.02K shares over the past three months.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. YCBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) registered a 21.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.30% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.14%, and it has moved by -35.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.31%. The short interest in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.70, which implies an increase of 85.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.40 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, YCBD is trading at a discount of -861.54% off the target high and -361.54% off the low.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.5 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.10%. While earnings are projected to return -273.70% in 2022.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc. insiders own 31.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.32%, with the float percentage being 25.22%. Merlin Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 2.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 million shares, is of Merlin Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $1.42 million.