Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) On Wednesday – Up 3.42 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$1.16. The 52-week high for the LNW share is $90.20, that puts it down -92.65 from that peak though still a striking 3.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.22. The company’s market capitalization is $4.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 779.73K shares over the past three months.

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) trade information

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $46.82 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by -2.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.37%. The short interest in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) is 4.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.00, which implies an increase of 39.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, LNW is trading at a discount of -124.26% off the target high and -4.66% off the low.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Light & Wonder Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) shares have gone down -17.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 320.00% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -93.60% this quarter and then drop -72.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $595.09 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $629.32 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $880 million and $778.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.40% and then drop by -19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 100.60% in 2022.

LNW Dividends

Light & Wonder Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)’s Major holders

Light & Wonder Inc. insiders own 5.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.33%, with the float percentage being 99.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.21 million shares (or 10.67% of all shares), a total value of $599.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.42 million shares, is of Fine Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $553.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $155.37 million.