Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 1.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.45% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $14.28, that puts it down -90.91 from that peak though still a striking 21.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LICY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) registered a -1.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.45% in intraday trading to $7.48 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.06%, and it has moved by -0.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 34.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, LICY is trading at a discount of -140.64% off the target high and -6.95% off the low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares have gone down -20.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.75% against 21.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 468.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.76 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.04 million by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 14.30% in 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders own 22.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.86%, with the float percentage being 39.92%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 2.62% of all shares), a total value of $44.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of Covalis Capital LLP’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $10.87 million.