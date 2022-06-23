Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Are Up 9.49%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $28.37, that puts it down -86.89 from that peak though still a striking 9.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LESL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $15.18 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.22%, and it has moved by -18.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.22%. The short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 24.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.25, which implies an increase of 39.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, LESL is trading at a discount of -110.8% off the target high and -5.4% off the low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leslie’s Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares have gone down -34.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.88% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.20% this quarter and then jump 42.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $698.46 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $486.31 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 112.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.80% per annum.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders own 3.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.98%, with the float percentage being 116.53%. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.12 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $350.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $256.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 10.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.61 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $108.51 million.