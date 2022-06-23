KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Shares Have Been Down About -23.98% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s traded shares were 1.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the KNBE share is $36.67, that puts it down -110.26 from that peak though still a striking 20.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.82B, and the average trade volume was 964.35K shares over the past three months.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $17.44 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.59%, and it has moved by 10.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.23%.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KnowBe4 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares have gone down -24.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.27% against 7.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.24 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.38 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -592.30% in 2022.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

KnowBe4 Inc. insiders own 4.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.83%, with the float percentage being 98.44%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.12 million shares (or 34.74% of all shares), a total value of $599.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.43 million shares, is of Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc’s that is approximately 21.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $376.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $46.95 million.