Is Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (NYSE: VSCO) -3.60% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the VSCO share is $76.00, that puts it down -132.56 from that peak though still a striking 6.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $32.68 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -24.58% in 30 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares have gone down -30.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.20% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -5.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.20% per annum.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Victoria’s Secret & Co. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.10%, with the float percentage being 101.59%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.61 million shares (or 11.60% of all shares), a total value of $533.5 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $139.49 million.