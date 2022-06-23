Is Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.46% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $103.37, that puts it down -217.09 from that peak though still a striking 8.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.57B, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FOUR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) registered a 3.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $32.60 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.18%, and it has moved by -31.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.27, which implies an increase of 51.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $97.00 respectively. As a result, FOUR is trading at a discount of -197.55% off the target high and -16.56% off the low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift4 Payments Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares have gone down -42.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.37% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $473.95 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $552.12 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -269.70% in 2022.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders own 1.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.45%, with the float percentage being 119.62%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 10.25% of all shares), a total value of $318.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $287.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $90.04 million.