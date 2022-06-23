Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 11.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $5.88, that puts it down -30.38 from that peak though still a striking 20.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.59. The company’s market capitalization is $43.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 48.80 million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ITUB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $4.51 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.66%, and it has moved by -10.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.94%. The short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 45.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.73, which implies an increase of 21.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.20 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of -59.65% off the target high and -10.86% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have gone up 27.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.00% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.35 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.8 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 41.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.50% per annum.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.53%, with the float percentage being 22.53%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 408 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 163.82 million shares (or 3.38% of all shares), a total value of $614.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.91 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $460.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 26.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.35 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $91.33 million.