Is Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) Still A Buy After plugging 11.96% Last Week?

During the last session, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the INSM share is $34.44, that puts it down -76.89 from that peak though still a striking 15.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. INSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.9.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $19.47 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.96%, and it has moved by -3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.45, which implies an increase of 59.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, INSM is trading at a discount of -192.76% off the target high and -105.44% off the low.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Insmed Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares have gone down -30.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.28% against 0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then jump 7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.41 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.40%. While earnings are projected to return -28.70% in 2022.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Insmed Incorporated insiders own 2.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.74%, with the float percentage being 110.22%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.32 million shares (or 12.82% of all shares), a total value of $417.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $302.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $91.7 million.