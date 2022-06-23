Is Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Still A Buy After A 7.87% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s traded shares were 2.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.88% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the DOCS share is $107.79, that puts it down -199.17 from that peak though still a striking 24.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.06. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66B, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DOCS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) registered a 2.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $36.03 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.87%, and it has moved by 14.16% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.25, which implies an increase of 23.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, DOCS is trading at a discount of -85.96% off the target high and 2.86% off the low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Doximity Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Doximity Inc. (DOCS) shares have gone down -25.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.20% against -0.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.11 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.78 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 476.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.15% per annum.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Doximity Inc. insiders own 1.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.49%, with the float percentage being 84.96%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.98 million shares (or 14.22% of all shares), a total value of $750.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.07 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $504.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Doximity Inc. (DOCS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $130.83 million.