Is Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares were 1.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.49% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the BTTX share is $29.40, that puts it down -1497.83 from that peak though still a striking 50.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $47.21M, and the average trade volume was 6.69 million shares over the past three months.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BTTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) registered a 23.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.49% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.85%, and it has moved by 25.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.56%.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Better Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares have gone down -60.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.01% against 11.30.

While earnings are projected to return 37.00% in 2022.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Better Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 64.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.80%, with the float percentage being 50.85%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 5.72% of all shares), a total value of $6.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Sectoral Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $0.75 million.