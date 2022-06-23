Is Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (NYSE: BBWI) -8.81% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the BBWI share is $82.00, that puts it down -175.82 from that peak though still a striking 0.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.70. The company’s market capitalization is $6.55B, and the average trade volume was 5.49 million shares over the past three months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $29.73 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.81%, and it has moved by -22.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.43%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares have gone down -56.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.09% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.80% this quarter and then drop -7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Jul 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.61 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -47.10% and then jump by 15.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.20%. While earnings are projected to return 27.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.33% per annum.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc. insiders own 5.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.91%, with the float percentage being 107.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 764 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.5 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.3 million shares, is of Lone Pine Capital Llc’s that is approximately 10.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $497.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.6 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $390.94 million.