Is Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Still A Buy After A 3.19% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.09% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the HOUS share is $21.03, that puts it down -110.09 from that peak though still a striking 9.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HOUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) registered a 3.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.09% in intraday trading to $10.01 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.19%, and it has moved by -14.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 37.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, HOUS is trading at a discount of -109.79% off the target high and -9.89% off the low.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) shares have gone down -38.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.39% against -7.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.30%. While earnings are projected to return 191.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.70% per annum.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders