Is agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $43.28, that puts it down -116.51 from that peak though still a striking 28.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.70B, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

agilon health inc. (AGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. AGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

agilon health inc. (AGL) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $19.99 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.50%, and it has moved by 2.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.00, which implies an increase of 35.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, AGL is trading at a discount of -105.1% off the target high and -15.06% off the low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that agilon health inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares have gone down -17.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.44% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.50% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $659.01 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $638.33 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -560.10% in 2022.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.24%, with the float percentage being 99.36%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 205.95 million shares (or 50.64% of all shares), a total value of $5.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.89 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 10.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 13.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $354.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.03 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $263.56 million.