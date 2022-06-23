Investing In Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.07% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the CERS share is $8.06, that puts it down -55.9 from that peak though still a striking 16.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $871.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. CERS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Cerus Corporation (CERS) registered a 9.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.07% in intraday trading to $5.17 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.89%, and it has moved by 0.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.84%. The short interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.40, which implies an increase of 45.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, CERS is trading at a discount of -122.44% off the target high and -45.07% off the low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares have gone down -21.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.42 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.79 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.50%. While earnings are projected to return 13.00% in 2022.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corporation insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.37%, with the float percentage being 83.99%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.21 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $89.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.71 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $93.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 10.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.61 million, or about 5.43% of the stock, which is worth about $51.51 million.