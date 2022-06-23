If All Goes Well, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Could Shrink By -131.92% Or More

During the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the APLS share is $73.00, that puts it down -65.98 from that peak though still a striking 37.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55B, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. APLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) registered a 0.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $43.98 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.15%, and it has moved by -1.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.44, which implies an increase of 38.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $102.00 respectively. As a result, APLS is trading at a discount of -131.92% off the target high and 9.05% off the low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares have gone down -5.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.10% against 0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.60% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.54 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.87 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 15.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.62%, with the float percentage being 94.37%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.33 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $582.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.56 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $404.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $115.59 million.