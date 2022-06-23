How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Given A -244.19% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 32.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $52.36, that puts it down -143.53 from that peak though still a striking 6.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.16. The company’s market capitalization is $39.62B, and the average trade volume was 34.66 million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. UBER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 35 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.19% in intraday trading to $21.50 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.94%, and it has moved by -7.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.79, which implies an increase of 55.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, UBER is trading at a discount of -244.19% off the target high and -30.23% off the low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares have gone down -45.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,276.92% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -141.40% this quarter and then jump 85.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.36 billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.72 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.90%. While earnings are projected to return 93.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.75% per annum.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.57%, with the float percentage being 75.75%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,541 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 117.01 million shares (or 5.99% of all shares), a total value of $4.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.01 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.91 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.28 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $934.18 million.