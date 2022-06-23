How Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -23.26% YTD?

During the last session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.59% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CRNT share is $4.33, that puts it down -118.69 from that peak though still a striking 22.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $163.67M, and the average trade volume was 389.46K shares over the past three months.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CRNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) registered a 2.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.59% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.53%, and it has moved by 15.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.08, which implies an increase of 61.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, CRNT is trading at a discount of -203.03% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ceragon Networks Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares have gone down -25.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 0.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.42 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.81 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.62 million and $73.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.50% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return 15.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CRNT Dividends

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Ceragon Networks Ltd. insiders own 24.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.69%, with the float percentage being 16.78%. Penserra Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $6.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 million.