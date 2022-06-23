For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BLMN share is $28.65, that puts it down -74.16 from that peak though still a striking 2.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BLMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $16.45 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.84%, and it has moved by -14.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.50, which implies an increase of 42.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, BLMN is trading at a discount of -118.84% off the target high and -15.5% off the low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares have gone down -13.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.78% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.50% this quarter and then drop -26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.04 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then drop by -0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.20%. While earnings are projected to return 208.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. insiders own 4.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.78%, with the float percentage being 116.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 17.08% of all shares), a total value of $332.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $199.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $53.39 million.