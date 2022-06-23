First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares were 0.95 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AG share is $16.29, that puts it down -108.85 from that peak though still a striking 7.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.11 million shares over the past three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $7.80 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.43%, and it has moved by -5.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.51%. The short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 15.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.37, which implies an increase of 41.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.21 and $19.50 respectively. As a result, AG is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and -5.26% off the low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Majestic Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares have gone down -27.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,150.00% against 20.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 228.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $186 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154.07 million and $124.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.70% and then jump by 58.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.08%. While earnings are projected to return 1100.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.80% per annum.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Majestic Silver Corp. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders own 12.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.61%, with the float percentage being 38.41%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.16 million shares (or 9.95% of all shares), a total value of $344.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.13 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $133.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 13.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.37 million, or about 3.94% of the stock, which is worth about $82.63 million.