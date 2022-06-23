ENIC’s -9.63% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares were 5.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ENIC share is $2.98, that puts it down -144.26 from that peak though still a striking -0.82% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average trade volume was 650.41K shares over the past three months.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ENIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.63%, and it has moved by -10.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2571.45, which implies an increase of 99.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2000.00 and $5144.25 respectively. As a result, ENIC is trading at a discount of -421559.84% off the target high and -163834.43% off the low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $682.06 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20%. While earnings are projected to return 267.40% in 2022.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enel Chile S.A. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.52%.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Enel Chile S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.13%, with the float percentage being 3.13%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.98 million shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $15.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 million.