Does Nutanix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTNX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the NTNX share is $44.50, that puts it down -208.81 from that peak though still a striking 6.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09B, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $14.41 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.80%, and it has moved by -30.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.98%.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutanix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares have gone down -51.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.03% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.30% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $397.87 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $439.44 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -11.70% in 2022.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Nutanix Inc. insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.93%, with the float percentage being 80.01%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 405 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.19 million shares (or 14.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $708.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 12.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $332.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.01 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $191.41 million.