Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares were 7.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.65% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the CS share is $10.96, that puts it down -94.33 from that peak though still a striking -0.18% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.65. The company’s market capitalization is $15.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.97 million shares over the past three months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. CS has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) registered a -4.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.65% in intraday trading to $5.64 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.07%, and it has moved by -12.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.29%. The short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is 7.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.22, which implies an increase of 21.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.67 and $9.98 respectively. As a result, CS is trading at a discount of -76.95% off the target high and -0.53% off the low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credit Suisse Group AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares have gone down -34.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 400.00% against 2.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return -163.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.40% per annum.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Credit Suisse Group AG is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.71%, with the float percentage being 3.71%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.36 million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $238.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.13 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 13.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $17.78 million.