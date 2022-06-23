Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Are Up 5.8%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $16.66, that puts it down -302.42 from that peak though still a striking 5.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.90. The company’s market capitalization is $537.91M, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.57%, and it has moved by -28.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.66%.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares have gone down -66.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.88% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.50% this quarter and then drop -52.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.95 billion and $3.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then jump by 2.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return -59.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 70.31% per annum.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems Inc. insiders own 6.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.77%, with the float percentage being 84.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.41 million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $230.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 10.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.73 million, or about 6.48% of the stock, which is worth about $110.83 million.