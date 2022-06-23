Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Has Been Falling -6.43% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.58% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the CHS share is $7.29, that puts it down -39.12 from that peak though still a striking 27.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $630.69M, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CHS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) registered a -7.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.58% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.85%, and it has moved by 21.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 4.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, CHS is trading at a discount of -14.5% off the target high and 4.58% off the low.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chico’s FAS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares have gone up 15.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against -8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 212.50% this quarter and then drop -9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $490.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $534 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 112.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS Inc. insiders own 3.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.31%, with the float percentage being 82.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.61 million shares (or 15.67% of all shares), a total value of $94.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $17.86 million.