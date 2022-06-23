Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Is Down -9.15% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$2.16. The 52-week high for the CHK share is $105.00, that puts it down -30.22 from that peak though still a striking 42.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.43. The company’s market capitalization is $11.10B, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CHK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.9.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $80.63 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.54%, and it has moved by -9.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $129.45, which implies an increase of 37.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102.00 and $196.00 respectively. As a result, CHK is trading at a discount of -143.09% off the target high and -26.5% off the low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.80% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.78 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 105.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.50% per annum.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Chesapeake Energy Corporation insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.81%, with the float percentage being 114.86%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.02 million shares (or 10.23% of all shares), a total value of $839.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.0 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $774.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 5.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $322.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.88 million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $376.75 million.