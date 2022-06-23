Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Inclined 16.38% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $2.66. The 52-week high for the SAVA share is $146.16, that puts it down -399.35 from that peak though still a striking 46.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SAVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $29.27 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.71%, and it has moved by 16.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.50, which implies an increase of 59.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $124.00 respectively. As a result, SAVA is trading at a discount of -323.64% off the target high and 72.67% off the low.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cassava Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) shares have gone down -20.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -113.41% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -223.10% this quarter and then drop -70.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -238.70% in 2022.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

