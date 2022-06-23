Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Given A -31.87% drop From High?

During the last session, Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s traded shares were 2.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.15% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the LFG share is $23.75, that puts it down -31.87 from that peak though still a striking 20.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. LFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) registered a -6.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.15% in intraday trading to $18.01 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.95%, and it has moved by -0.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.57, which implies an increase of 41.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, LFG is trading at a discount of -144.31% off the target high and -38.81% off the low.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archaea Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) shares have gone up 6.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 800.00% against 17.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 340.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.62 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.65 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 87.50% in 2022.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Archaea Energy Inc. insiders own 6.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.09%, with the float percentage being 85.30%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.94 million shares (or 22.87% of all shares), a total value of $273.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 million shares, is of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $106.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) shares are Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $13.37 million.