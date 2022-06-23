Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Received An -48.99% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BIG share is $70.30, that puts it down -231.92 from that peak though still a striking 3.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.41. The company’s market capitalization is $618.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BIG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$41.06.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $21.18 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.02%, and it has moved by -23.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.30%. The short interest in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 8.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.22, which implies an increase of 4.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BIG is trading at a discount of -41.64% off the target high and 66.95% off the low.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Big Lots Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) shares have gone down -48.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -145.40% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3,867.00% this quarter and then drop -17,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,522.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.82 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.47 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.90%. While earnings are projected to return -66.90% in 2022.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 25 and August 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Big Lots Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Big Lots Inc. insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.13%, with the float percentage being 117.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.04 million shares (or 17.44% of all shares), a total value of $174.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $124.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 5.52% of the stock, which is worth about $55.28 million.