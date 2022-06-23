American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Fall -46.16% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $38.99, that puts it down -225.73 from that peak though still a striking 4.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average trade volume was 7.52 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $11.97 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.85%, and it has moved by -10.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.83%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone down -46.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.64% against -8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.80% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.34 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 261.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.54% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.85%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 6.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.14%, with the float percentage being 121.72%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 14.89% of all shares), a total value of $636.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.59 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $546.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 8.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.31 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $109.19 million.