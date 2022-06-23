Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Declined -11.80% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the ALIT share is $13.34, that puts it down -86.05 from that peak though still a striking 6.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.72B, and the average trade volume was 3.53 million shares over the past three months.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Alight Inc. (ALIT) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $7.17 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by -11.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.50%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $719.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $745.47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.72% per annum.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.11%, with the float percentage being 98.76%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 54.83 million shares (or 11.79% of all shares), a total value of $592.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.48 million shares, is of Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $522.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 7.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.98 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $75.42 million.