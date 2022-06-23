Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA): With The Stock Up 30.31 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 24.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $105.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $230.89, that puts it down -119.58 from that peak though still a striking 30.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.28. The company’s market capitalization is $281.71B, and the average trade volume was 31.41 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BABA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 55 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 40 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $105.15 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.08%, and it has moved by 21.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1009.25, which implies an increase of 89.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $707.57 and $1537.81 respectively. As a result, BABA is trading at a discount of -1362.49% off the target high and -572.91% off the low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares have gone down -8.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.88% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.80% this quarter and then drop -29.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.64 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.52 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.93 billion and $32.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -58.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.24% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.97%, with the float percentage being 17.97%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,048 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 39.69 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $4.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.36 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.79 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $687.46 million.