Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Is Likely To Grow By 27.69% Or More

During the last session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.69% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the ANF share is $48.97, that puts it down -160.48 from that peak though still a striking 4.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.96. The company’s market capitalization is $910.86M, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ANF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) registered a -2.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.69% in intraday trading to $18.80 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.34%, and it has moved by -32.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 27.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ANF is trading at a discount of -86.17% off the target high and 9.57% off the low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares have gone down -42.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.41% against -8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -91.00% this quarter and then drop -40.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $797.93 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $890.15 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 135.50%. While earnings are projected to return 330.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.59%, with the float percentage being 115.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.92 million shares (or 17.70% of all shares), a total value of $285.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $254.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 3.34% of the stock, which is worth about $58.69 million.